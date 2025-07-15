Cyberpunk 2077 hits the Mac in 2 days

John Voorhees writing for MacStories: Cyberpunk 2077 for Mac Arrives Thursday

“For This Mac” graphics presets that are optimized for the Apple silicon hardware running the game, which promises to take the guess work out of configuring graphics settings

The game has been a long time coming, and I hope that the version we get on the Mac runs well. The game will be available on Steam, GOG, and the Mac App Store, so I'm hoping my Steam license simply gets access to the Mac version on top of the Windows one I already own (this standard behavior on Steam, but you never quite know with these high profile Mac games). I've got a nice PC for gaming, so I'd never choose to play on a MacBook Pro, but I'm definitely curious how a super high-end game runs on the Mac.

I love that the developers put in a "for this Mac" graphical preset as well, something they've done for other platforms like the Steam Deck and obviously consoles like the Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Tweaking visuals to your preferences is fun, but I'm always happen when games set reasonable defaults so people can have a good experience out of the box, regardless of how much power they have under the hood.