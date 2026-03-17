DLSS 5 looks like ass (and this is coming from a huge DLSS fan)

Cameron Faulkner, Richard Lawler: DLSS 5 looks like a real-time generative AI filter for video games

Nvidia announced DLSS 5 on Monday during its GTC conference, and based on early reactions, it’s going to be a divisive update, with some reactions calling it “slop” that unacceptably alters artistic intent. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is calling this the “GPT moment for graphics — blending hand-crafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.”

As someone who really loves DLSS, I gotta say, my first impression of DLSS 5 in these comparisons is that it looks like ass. To be honest, it feels like it goes against the whole point of DLSS from the start, which was to allow people to run games at higher resolutions without sacrificing performance. I think DLSS 3 was where it crossed into the "excellent, but sometimes imperfect" territory, and DLSS 4 was basically flawless. But all along the way this was displaying the game in the best way possible.

What they showed in this teaser video was more of a visual mod to the game. Set everything else aside and the design of the enhanced versions looks like they were made by a teenager who just discovered the clarity slider in Lightroom and cranked that shit all the way up. Tools such as ReShade allow you to change the look of games already and that's fine but what they showed here is…odd.

Maybe I'll eat my words on this when it comes out, and they can certainly improve it before then, but this initial rollout mostly had me going "ew".