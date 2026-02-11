Don't hold your breath for that 4 day work week

Aruna Ranganathan, Xingqi Maggie Ye: AI Doesn’t Reduce Work—It Intensifies It

In our in-progress research, we discovered that AI tools didn’t reduce work, they consistently intensified it.

Two quick things on this.

First, this resonates with me. Because there are things you can do quicker, suddenly you can do much more of them. That's just going to be lots to think about and manage, regardless of whether you have an AI.

Second, I don't buy these suggestions that AI will be such a productivity gain that it will lead to four-day work weeks or, as people like Elon Musk have suggested, no one ever working again. As we've seen time and time and time again, as technology increases productivity, people are more likely to find ways to do more in the same amount of time rather than to take more time off.