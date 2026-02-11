Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Don't hold your breath for that 4 day work week

Aruna Ranganathan, Xingqi Maggie Ye: AI Doesn’t Reduce Work—It Intensifies It

In our in-progress research, we discovered that AI tools didn’t reduce work, they consistently intensified it.

Two quick things on this.

First, this resonates with me. Because there are things you can do quicker, suddenly you can do much more of them. That's just going to be lots to think about and manage, regardless of whether you have an AI.

Second, I don't buy these suggestions that AI will be such a productivity gain that it will lead to four-day work weeks or, as people like Elon Musk have suggested, no one ever working again. As we've seen time and time and time again, as technology increases productivity, people are more likely to find ways to do more in the same amount of time rather than to take more time off.

More like this

Some are happier writing code by hand

Abhinav Omprakash: I Am Happier Writing Code by Hand Yes, coding is not software engineering, but for me, it is

Memorizing the dictionary doesn’t make you a great writer

Samantha Cole: Chatbots Make Terrible Doctors, New Study Finds Chatbots may be able to pass medical exams, but that doesn’

Celebrating record revenue with layoffs

Maddie Agne: Bandai Namco Hits Record High Net Sales Revenue Bandai Namco has posted record high net sales for the

iPhones need MagSafe

Hartley Charlton: Gurman: iPhone 17e Launch 'Imminent' With Four New Features Gurman said that the new lost-cost ‌iPhone‌

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show still slaps

I don't know if there's a Super Bowl halftime show I've rewatched more than

A year in the life of MKBHD

I think The Studio, the behind-the-scenes channel for MKBHD, is always fun, but this most recent video, a feature-length documentary