Arc Raiders has faded away while I wasn't looking
Jamie Hore: Are We Really Witnessing the "Downfall" of Arc Raiders?
That’s according to a 9 August
NVIDIA is doing the iPhone thing
Ben Thompson: Nvidia Earnings, Dollars Per Gigawatt, Open and Hugging Face
Nvidia right now continues to be like Apple in the early years of the iPhone: for years forecasting was easy and reliable, because the company’s revenue was a function of how many phones they could make and how many carriers they supported; we
The tech Apple will use to make the crease (mostly?) go away in their folding iPhone
KIMGEON: Google, Oppo and Vivo to Adopt Dual UTG for Foldable Phones – Apple-led dual-UTG design doubles glass content per foldable device
The lower UTG supports the OLED panel from underneath. It disperses stress concentrated around the hinge when the foldable phone is opened and closed and reinforces the rigidity of the panel’s
Designed in California
Myke Hurley: Designed in California is LIVE!
We have published two episodes today in the free feed, which are the first of a seven-part series about Apple’s Mac OS crisis in the ’90s, leading to the company acquiring NeXT and bringing Steve Jobs back.
I listened to the first episode today and it&
Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1 are here
Anthropic: Introducing Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1
Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1 are the same model, but with different levels of safeguards.
I think a lot of us believed Fable 5 was the same as Mythos, just with different safeguards, but I don't believe Anthropic
1Password with an unbelievable own goal
Andrew Lilley Brinker: 1Password Supports the Ethnic Cleansing of Europe
Omarchy is a Linux distribution created and controlled by David Heinemeier Hansson, usually known as DHH. DHH is the founder and CTO of 37signals (formerly Basecamp) and creator of Ruby on Rails.
In the last year DHH has also called for the ethnic cleansing of