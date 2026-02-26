Mastodon
Drive to Survive is coming to Apple TV tonight

Chance Miller: New ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ season is coming to Apple TV

Ahead of the first F1 Grand Prix next week, Apple has announced a new partnership with Netflix in the US. Through this deal, Apple will make the entire new season (season eight) of Formula 1: Drive to Survive available on Apple TV.

Well that's a nice surprise!

Block is making more profit than ever, so they're firing 40% of their employees

Jack Dorsey on Twitter: we're making @blocks smaller today. here's my note to the company. we&

The whole draw of the Mac is that it can do whatever you want it to do

Wesley Hilliard has a new post out which is a bit of a retort to my opinion on touch Macs

In blind test, gamers think DLSS looks better than native rendering

Hassam Nasir: Nearly half of PC gamers prefer DLSS 4.5 over AMD's FSR and even native rendering

Shocker: Apple will update macOS UI to make touch a good experience 😉

Juli Clover reporting on Mark Gurman’s latest report: Touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro Coming in 2026 With Dynamic Island and

Why many of us have no patience for liquid glass

Jason Snell: Apple in 2025: The Six Colors report card It’s time for our annual look back on Apple’

Financially secure Sony shuts down a great game studio they acquired, seemingly just to ruin

Brendon Bigley: Bluepoint Games Shuttered by PlayStation for Some Unfathomable Reason Are we sincerely supposed to believe that in a