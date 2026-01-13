Elon Musk monetizes CSAM on X and Grok

Casey Newton: Grok gets blocked

On Friday, following days of mounting outrage over Grok generating sexualized deepfakes of women and children, X said it would restrict the feature to paying subscribers.

I know he's a ghoul, but what the fuck is Elon Musk doing?

This is absolute garbage. He's created a tool that generates CSAM and non-consensual sexual images of people and distributes them as public images anyone can see with ease. He has built it into his product, he has laughed about how funny it is, and the slightest adjustment he has made to this is to make people pay to use this. This is not any sort of remediation of this feature, this is Musk seeing something people are doing that is genuinely sick, and has decided the best way to handle it is to monetize it.

For what it’s worth, Apple is monetizing it as well.