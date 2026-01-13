Mastodon
Elon Musk monetizes CSAM on X and Grok

Casey Newton: Grok gets blocked

On Friday, following days of mounting outrage over Grok generating sexualized deepfakes of women and children, X said it would restrict the feature to paying subscribers.

I know he's a ghoul, but what the fuck is Elon Musk doing?

This is absolute garbage. He's created a tool that generates CSAM and non-consensual sexual images of people and distributes them as public images anyone can see with ease. He has built it into his product, he has laughed about how funny it is, and the slightest adjustment he has made to this is to make people pay to use this. This is not any sort of remediation of this feature, this is Musk seeing something people are doing that is genuinely sick, and has decided the best way to handle it is to monetize it.

For what it’s worth, Apple is monetizing it as well.

Apple could do the right thing. I’m not holding my breath.

Elizabeth Lopatto writing for The Verge: Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai are cowards You know what’s “offensive and sexualized,

My app defaults in 2025 (a few days late)

Robb Knight: App Defaults 2026 It's been a couple of years since my first post in this series.

If anyone can do it in 45 minutes, it’s not special

This post on Twitter is notable: This guy literally builds a full AI app from scratch in 45 mins First

Don't fall in love with the product, fall in love with the problem

Bryan Cantrill: Love your customers At Oxide, we believe that the best companies—the most enduring ones—love their customers,

That’s just how media discussions go

Reddit user jess77x made this comment about Pluribus: The discourse around this show is so weird. It's either
Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Tyler Pager with live updates for The New York Times: Explosions Are Reported in Venezuela’s Capital