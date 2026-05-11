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Encrypted RCS is going wide, starting today

John Voorhees: iOS 26.5 Adds RCS Encryption in Beta Starting Today

Apple announced that beginning today, users on iOS 26.5 will be able to send encrypted RCS messages to Google Messages users who are on the latest version of that app. Apple says that means a message that is intercepted in transit is unreadable. You’ll be able to tell if your messages are encrypted by a lock icon at the top of the screen.

Here's my regular reminder that if you didn't think Apple should implement RCS, you don't get to be excited about this. 😉

Seriously though, this is great to see start rolling out, and it will impact most folks here in the US since it works with Google Messages. Samsung recently announced that they were discontinuing their messaging app, and Samsung phones will now default to Google's app as well.

Support is excellent as well. Here in the US, all carriers that support RCS, also support encrypted RCS except for H20 Wireless and Total Wireless.

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