Everyone experiments a little in college (or, should I say, experiments with Linux, and by college I mean in 2026)

Stevie Bonifield writing for The Verge: I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows

Customizing every visual element of my desktop has become one of my favorite parts of using Linux. It doesn’t offer any performance boost or practical benefit; it’s just fun.

Two quick things on this…

One, I continue to think that something is happening in 2026 with Linux and normal consumers. I think gaming is where we'll see more of a shift immediately. But I also do expect to see more people kicking the tires on Linux as their normal computer operating system this year. I'm not predicting mainstream acceptance yet, but I do think there is some momentum here.

Two, if I had to sum up my frustration with the average Apple pundit these days, it’s that 20 years ago, the above-quoted behavior of messing with your computer's UI for fun was available on the Mac as well, and we loved doing it. Today, I would suspect a lot of Apple pundits would say, “what a waste of time this is, let's talk about how Apple could increase their profits even more.”

Previously: I'm not saying it's the year of Linux on the desktop, but I'm not not saying that.