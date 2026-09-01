Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1 are here

1Password with an unbelievable own goal
Andrew Lilley Brinker: 1Password Supports the Ethnic Cleansing of Europe
Omarchy is a Linux distribution created and controlled by David
You didn't write that, you're just a meat proxy
sf-isms: Meat proxy
A person who forwards AI-generated text, code, or other output without reading, understanding, or validating
Panic rocks
Ian Carlos Campbell: Panic is refunding tariff fees paid by Playdate owners
Panic, software publisher and creator of the Playdate,
Walmart is the last major US company to add Tap to Pay
Walmart: More Ways to Pay: Tap to Pay Is Coming to Walmart and Sam’s Club
beginning Aug. 24, we
iPhone pre-orders might be tighter than normal this year
Ming-Chi Kuo: A recent media report claims that tight DRAM suppl...
My industry checks suggest that Apple has indeed
How cooked is Gemini?
Max Kan: Gemini is Cooked but GCP is Cooking
For all intents and purposes, we believe DeepMind is no longer