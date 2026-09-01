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Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1 are here

Anthropic: Introducing Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1

Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1 are the same model, but with different levels of safeguards.

I think a lot of us believed Fable 5 was the same as Mythos, just with different safeguards, but I don't believe Anthropic ever officially confirmed that. It's good to have the confirmation in this model update.

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