Fast track another one of those gold trophies!
Jeanna Smialek: After U.S. Reignites a Trade War Over Greenland, Europe Weighs Going All-Out
Europe has a trade weapon specifically created to defend against political coercion quickly and forcefully, and as Mr. Trump’s threats sank in, policymakers argued that this is the time to wield it.
The tool — officially called the “anti-coercion instrument,” unofficially called Europe’s trade “bazooka” — could be used to slap limitations on big American technology companies or other service providers that do large amounts of business on the continent. Some leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron of France, overtly called for its use.
Cut to Tim Cook looking for a bigger golden trophy to present to Trump ASAP.