Fast track another one of those gold trophies!

Jeanna Smialek: After U.S. Reignites a Trade War Over Greenland, Europe Weighs Going All-Out

Europe has a trade weapon specifically created to defend against political coercion quickly and forcefully, and as Mr. Trump’s threats sank in, policymakers argued that this is the time to wield it.

The tool — officially called the “anti-coercion instrument,” unofficially called Europe’s trade “bazooka” — could be used to slap limitations on big American technology companies or other service providers that do large amounts of business on the continent. Some leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron of France, overtly called for its use.

Cut to Tim Cook looking for a bigger golden trophy to present to Trump ASAP.

Moving beyond consoles

This video from Brendon Bigley resonated with me. A PC is really the ideal gaming platform in 2026, and it&

Worldwide enemies of sovereignty now includes the United States

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom in a joint statement: We will continue to

Trump raises taxes on Americans again

Shawn McCreesh: Trump Announces 10 Percent Tariff on European Countries in Standoff Over Greenland President Trump announced in a social

Let the ChatGPT enshitification begin!

OpenAI: Our approach to advertising and expanding access to ChatGPT Today we’re bringing Go to the U.S. and

Meet Apple's new AI model, Gemini

Joint statement from Google and Apple Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation

This post was almost angry, now it's just confused

Jez Corden: Jeff Bezos once said the quiet part out loud Bezos thinks that local PC hardware is antiquated, and