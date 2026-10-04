Fetishizing something most people don't care about

The party of making things worse
Justine Calma: Trump finalizes rule to make cars less fuel efficient
The US Department of Transportation finalized its plans today to weaken fuel efficiency standards, calling it “among the largest deregulatory actions under the second Trump Administration.”
I just think there's something wild about Republicans in the US constantly advocating for things to
App review needs a reboot
Lex Friedman: The App Store review process needs fixing
Every single app and app update released in the App Store goes through this review process, and the review process is largely a black box. Developers submit, and then wait. They are given no specific timeline or indication of how long the review will take, and
Becoming worthless (in a good way)
Cory Dransfeldt: Become worthless (to tech companies)
I'm not arguing for boycotts, I know that people are bound to different platforms for different, compelling reasons. What I am arguing for is that, given the opportunity, you try and reduce the value they can extract from you. That's very often your data,
The Register thinks my La Croix benchmark is legit (sorta)
Brandon Vigliarolo: iPhone 18 Pro benchmark boosted by giving it a cold drink
To make a long story short, a cold can of La Croix (in Birchler’s case – the cooling potential of an aluminum can isn’t limited to name-brand sparkling “naturally essenced” water) takes an already beefy device to new levels of
Riley Hill on the Fold8's crease
Riley Hill: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review: Worth Buying in Years
As for the crease, it’s not something you see when looking at the larger display head-on. Tilt the phone slightly off-angle, and you see it. It’s minimal, but it’s there. Not a big deal. The only slight annoyance with
Resident Evil movie is widely adored and makes an ass-ton of money
Michael Cripe: Resident Evil Defies Expectations as Zach Cregger Adaptation Collects $108 Million Globally After First Weekend in Theaters
It's a franchise-best opening for the horror-comedy hybrid that saw it bring in $60 million domestically and $48.3 million internationally. That's a good hunk of change more than even