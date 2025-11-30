Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Financial freedom's step 1: get a $400k salary

Mike Winters: writing for CNBC about a woman who has "mini-retired" at 37 years old:

In April 2024, Florence Poirel left her $390,000-a-year job at Google for what she calls a “mini retirement.”

I know these posts are easy rage bait, but I still find it fun to find the catch that enabled this person to have amazing financial independence. Usually it's a rich parent, but this time it's that you and your partner make a combined $1 million or so per year in salary (they don't specify her partner's salary in the article, but considering he also worked at Google and was 17 years older than her, I'm putting my money on it being at least as much as her).

So yeah, if you too can get yourself a job that pays in the top 3% of Americans (and top 1% in Switzerland, where they live) and a partner who does the same, bringing you into the top 0.4% of household incomes, then you are likely going to be in a good spot. "This one simple trick!" 🫠

I guess it is worth saying that someone who is bad with money when they make $50,000 will likely be decently bad with money if they suddenly earn $500,000, so there are some things most people can do to be smarter with money. I presume this is what this article is trying to do, but my god, they really should profile people who are remotely normal as their success stories in these things. "Here's how someone in the top 1% is able to live comfortably" just doesn't hit, you know? Wow, think you!

More like this

Indulge a bit

In reality, lines are never so straight. There are no lines. We stumble and spiral, haunted by doubt and ambivalence.

These damn consumers won't update their phones fast enough

Kevin Williams writing for CNBC: Americans Are Holding Onto Devices Longer Than Ever and It's Costing the Economy

👏🏻 Arc 👏🏻 was 👏🏻 massively 👏🏻 influential 👏🏻

Yesterday, OpenAI pushed an update to their new ChatGPT Atlas browser that added a few nice features, most notably vertical

AI as an accelerant, not a replacement

Christopher Butler: What AI Is Really For My experience with AI in the design context tends to reflect what I

Mastodon’s leadership change

Eugen Rochko: My next chapter with Mastodon Mastodon is bigger than me, and though the technology we develop on is

The F1 game is taking a year off

Electronic Arts: EA Sports F1® Franchise Announcement Today, EA SPORTS™ confirms future plans for F1® 25, with the game set