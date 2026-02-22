Financially secure Sony shuts down a great game studio they acquired, seemingly just to ruin

Brendon Bigley: Bluepoint Games Shuttered by PlayStation for Some Unfathomable Reason

Are we sincerely supposed to believe that in a world where the entire industry is bending over backward to remake and remaster every game under the sun, the studio that’s arguably the best at it can’t find a path to profitability?

Bluepoint has released some of the most critically and financially successful remakes released over the past decade. Why Sony decided to shut them down is beyond me, and I think it's a big mistake for the company. It should be noted that for the past couple of years, Sony has had them working on a God of War live service multiplayer game, and I just think this is another chapter in the sad, horrible mistake of Sony pivoting to live service for no reason at all over the last few years.

This is also another example of why I don't love when big companies acquire small studios. Blue Point was a reliable and successful development house before Sony acquired them in 2021. And they weren't able to release a single game after the Sony acquisition, and have now been shut down. Just as seems to be the case with other smaller studios once acquired by Sony or Microsoft. They have great success on their own. And then their output drops once acquired by the Megacorp, and they're shut down a couple of years later.