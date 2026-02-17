Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Freedom is the government asking for the physical location of those critical of that government on social media

Mariella Moon: Homeland Security has reportedly sent out hundreds of subpoenas to identify ICE critics online

DHS has sent hundreds of administrative subpoenas to Google, Reddit, Discord and Meta over the past few months. Homeland Security asked the companies for names, email addresses, telephone numbers and any other identifying detail for accounts that have criticized the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency or have reported the location of its agents.

That’s freedom, baby…

More like this

Tahoe brings 80% charging caps to the Mac

Juli Clover: Apple Brings iPhone-Style Battery Charge Limits to the Mac in macOS Tahoe 26.4 The macOS Tahoe 26.

The data has changed

Rachel Thomas: Breaking the Spell of Vibe Coding It is worth experimenting with AI coding agents to see what they

Optimizing for 3 users

Anil Dash: Launch it 3 times I’ve seen so many teams trying to figure out how to optimize the

I’m going to say something nice about a Musk product…

From the Southwest newsroom: Southwest Airlines Brings Starlink Ultra-Fast WiFi Onboard Southwest® plans to rapidly integrate Starlink into its fleet.

Thank god we shot down that party balloon

Karoun Demirjian, Eric Schmitt, Kate Kelly, Hamed Aleaziz, and Luke Broadwater (phew!): Border Officials Are Said to Have Caused El

The Future is an Empty Room

God damn, Jacob Geller is the best of us. He's an astounding essayist, and his work is consistently