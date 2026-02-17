Freedom is the government asking for the physical location of those critical of that government on social media
Mariella Moon: Homeland Security has reportedly sent out hundreds of subpoenas to identify ICE critics online
DHS has sent hundreds of administrative subpoenas to Google, Reddit, Discord and Meta over the past few months. Homeland Security asked the companies for names, email addresses, telephone numbers and any other identifying detail for accounts that have criticized the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency or have reported the location of its agents.
That’s freedom, baby…