From new project to the App Store in 6 days (Quick Notes is out now!)

Quick Notes is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It's completely free with no in-app purchase. It does require iOS 26 (sorry, it makes things easier).

I'm excited about this app because it solves a use case I personally have and could not find a good tool to get it done. Now I do, and it's been wonderful.

What also excites me about this app is how quickly I've been able to take it from idea to reality. Here's the timeline:

Friday: created the Xcode project and cranked out a working prototype

created the Xcode project and cranked out a working prototype Saturday: released a TestFlight to More Birchtree subscribers

released a TestFlight to More Birchtree subscribers Wednesday: submitted to app review

submitted to app review Thursday: approved and blog post (this post!) written

I'm not saying this is a complex app by any means, but it's damn fast. I think it's a credit to modern software development that let me work so quickly, as well as the simplicity of Apple's APIs and SwiftUI in general for letting me put things together with ease. Not to toot my own horn, but this is my 4th released app in 2025, so my experience (limited as it might be in the grand scheme of things) helps me get up and running quicker each time.

Here's a quick demo of it in action.

0:00 / 1:31 1×

Again, Quick Notes is a free app and is available now. Check it out!