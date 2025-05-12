Gaming on the Mac is advancing, but slower than I hoped

I found this video to be really helpful in explaining the gaming situation on the Mac.

A few notable things for me were…

The $5,500 M3 Ultra model they tested performed about as well as a midrange AMD Radeon RX 7700, which currently retails for about $500, and could easily be built into a sub-$1,000 system. 1TB of storage sounds like a lot to Apple fans, but it's quite paltry for PC gaming setups, and they were reasonably shocked by the upgrade pricing here. They made a comment near the end about how Apple is really pushing these gaming companies who are bringing their games to the Mac to bring their games to the Mac App Store, not Steam. They comment that this only lets you play these games on Apple hardware, unlike Steam purchases, which would let people play on their PCs and Steam Desks at no extra cost. They also appropriately note how old a lot of these games they have to benchmark are since new games simply aren't on the Mac yet.

Mac gaming is definitely better than it was like 5-10 years ago, and I appreciate the progress, but I don't think my PC has anything to worry about for a very long time.