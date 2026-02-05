Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Lauren Forristal: Google’s Gemini app has surpassed 750M monthly active users

In comparison, Meta AI has reported nearly 500 million monthly users. However, while Gemini is gaining traction, it still trails behind its biggest rival, ChatGPT, which is estimated to have around 810 million MAUs in late 2025.

In our annual Comfort Zone predictions episode, I predicted that Gemini would be higher on the iOS downloads chart at the end of the year than ChatGPT. I still think this is a bold bet, but they're certainly making some real gains.

As of today, ChatGPT is the top free app and Gemini is number 3.

More like this

Nvidia delayed gaming chips, may not deliver next gen ones until 2028

Stevie Bonifield: Nvidia’s RTX 50-series Super refresh is delayed, and the RTX 60-series might miss 2027 The Super refresh

Begun, the tech pricing apocalypse, has

Edmond Tran: Steam Machine Pricing and Release Affected by Memory and Storage Price Hikes, Says Valve Valve has published a

Complexly becomes a nonprofit

James Pollard: Hank and John Green's studio becomes a nonprofit as they aim to make 'trustworthy content&

OpenAI swears their ads won't do what every single other ads platform has done

Richard Lawler & Hayden Field: Sam Altman responds to Anthropic’s ‘funny’ Super Bowl ads OpenAI says its ad test

Xcode gets agentic coding

Apple released Xcode version 26.3 in beta today, and it introduces a new agentic coding feature. This is different

The massive success of the Nintendo Switch

Ollie Reynolds: It's Official, The Switch Is Nintendo's Best-Selling Console Of All Time So what are