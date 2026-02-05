Gemini is catching ChatGPT

Lauren Forristal: Google’s Gemini app has surpassed 750M monthly active users

In comparison, Meta AI has reported nearly 500 million monthly users. However, while Gemini is gaining traction, it still trails behind its biggest rival, ChatGPT, which is estimated to have around 810 million MAUs in late 2025.

In our annual Comfort Zone predictions episode, I predicted that Gemini would be higher on the iOS downloads chart at the end of the year than ChatGPT. I still think this is a bold bet, but they're certainly making some real gains.

As of today, ChatGPT is the top free app and Gemini is number 3.