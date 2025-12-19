Mastodon
Ghostty goes non-profit

Mitchell Hashimoto: Ghostty Is Now Non-Profit

I believe infrastructure of this kind should be stewarded by a mission-driven, non-commercial entity that prioritizes public benefit over private profit. That structure increases trust, encourages adoption, and creates the conditions for Ghostty to grow into a widely used and impactful piece of open-source infrastructure.

I love Ghostty, it's my favorite terminal emulator by a mile, and I'm happy to see Hashimoto commit to it being a net good for the world.

LLMs can be poisoned

From the Anthropic blog: A small number of samples can poison LLMs of any size It remains unclear how far

When your Apple ID gets banned…

Last Friday, Paris Buttfield-Addison posted 20 Years of Digital Life, Gone in an Instant, thanks to Apple, which kind of

Streaming music is the lie we tell each other

Stephanie Vee: Delete Spotify? Sure, But Don't Just Replace it With Another Subscription streaming music sucks for almost

The Information has some information on Apple's 2026 lineup

The Information had a new report out this week that has a bunch of info about some upcoming Apple products.

Times New Roman, Calibri, and who accessibility is for (hint: all of us)

In what might be a first for the platform, Jonathan Hoefler posted an insightful thread on Threads about a topic

Bye, bye, Face ID

There are some new potential leaks about the upcoming folding iPhone, and this bit stood out to me: The leaker