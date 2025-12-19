Ghostty goes non-profit
Mitchell Hashimoto: Ghostty Is Now Non-Profit
I believe infrastructure of this kind should be stewarded by a mission-driven, non-commercial entity that prioritizes public benefit over private profit. That structure increases trust, encourages adoption, and creates the conditions for Ghostty to grow into a widely used and impactful piece of open-source infrastructure.
I love Ghostty, it's my favorite terminal emulator by a mile, and I'm happy to see Hashimoto commit to it being a net good for the world.