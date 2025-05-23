Google Beam, spatial personas, and different solutions to the same thing

Video conferencing is absolutely amazing tech, but it's not perfect. Google Beam and the Vision Pro's spatial personas are trying to improve some of the limits of those webcam calls a lot of us are doing every day, but they're coming at them from different angles. Google Beam has expensive, oversized hardware that is really made for an office setting, while the Vision Pro also relies on expensive, (to a lesser extent) oversized that's more tuned to home use. Google Beam seems to only support one-on-one calls while spatial personas support multiple people. Beam is much more comfortable since there's nothing on your face, but spatial personas are more flexible since you can walk around and you don't have to go into an office to use it.

Honestly, my dream is to have small, smart glasses that do something like this. I guess I want the flexibility of spatial personas without needing to wear a chunky headset. One day, surely.