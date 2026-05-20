Google suspended Railway's account, taking down their entire platform for hours

From the Railway blog: Incident Report: May 19, 2026 - GCP Account Suspension

At 22:20 UTC on May 19, Google Cloud placed Railway’s production account into a suspended status incorrectly, as part of an automated action. This action extended to many accounts within Google Cloud. As this was a platform-wide action, there was no proactive outreach to individual customers prior to the restriction.

Quick Reads experienced its first downtime due to this outage, which sucks. I will be very curious to hear what caused the automated suspension.

Railway remains the best solution for me, and this post lays out plans for how they will remove GCP as a blocker as it was in this case to avoid something like this in the future, so here's hoping they nail it.