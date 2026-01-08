Here we go again

Here's some news from our latest occupation:

U.S. President is reaffirming the American commitment to keeping American troops in the country even after the country returns to self-rule, now expected by the middle of next year.



The President says next year's formal end to the U.S. occupation of the country will not amount to an exit strategy. Nor, he said, will it mean the end of the U.S. military presence in the country.

Oh wait, this is a slightly tweaked version of a report from 2003 when the US invaded Iraq for falsified reasons, forced a leadership change, and initially swore it would be fast and easy. Cut to today:

“Only time will tell,” he said, when asked how long the administration will demand direct oversight of the South American nation, with the hovering threat of American military action from an armada just off shore.



“We will rebuild it in a very profitable way,” Mr. Trump said during a nearly two-hour interview. “We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need.”

Also, shout out to the people in my DMs telling me this wasn't at all about oil when I wrote about it last week. You nailed it! Not about oil at all 😵‍💫