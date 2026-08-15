Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

How cooked is Gemini?

Max Kan: Gemini is Cooked but GCP is Cooking

For all intents and purposes, we believe DeepMind is no longer a frontier lab.

I think this is being a bit overdramatic. It is true that there's been a good amount of executive shakeup and that the company has failed to release any semblance of a frontier model in all of 2026. That's an eon in this industry right now, but Google could come out with something extremely impressive any day now and change the narrative. How often has the narrative shifted over the past couple years of who was winning, who was losing, who was dead?

I'm not arguing that all of the cynicism around Google's delivery of Gemini models this year is wrong. Just that until they throw in the towel like Apple did earlier this year, ironically, by going all in on Gemini, I wouldn't count anyone out. It was barely a month ago, people were talking about how XAI was just going to sell its server capacity going forward, and now they've released Grok 4.6, which appears to be pretty darn good (obviously, Fuck Elon Musk).

More like this

iPhone pre-orders might be tighter than normal this year

Ming-Chi Kuo: A recent media report claims that tight DRAM suppl... My industry checks suggest that Apple has indeed

Native app propaganda is working

No One's Happy: Native Apps Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible Most native apps collect far more data than

Not all "vibe coding" is created equal

Sean Goedecke: LLMs reward expertise the idea here — that domain knowledge makes you better at using LLMs — is something I’

Linus Torvalds lays into anti-AI developers

Linus Torvalds (the creator or Linux) was spitting fire in a post to the Linux kernel mailing list just a

The best watch band for the Apple Watch Ultra

Josh Ginter: The Titanium Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band Review: The Best Apple Watch Band Ever Made At $200 USD

The rules change when you become top dog

M.G. Siegler: What if Anthropic is Right? Certainly part of it is just the shift from underdog to presumed