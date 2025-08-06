How the best Mac stacks up against the best gaming PCs

Apple's gaming ambitions have apparently brought them to the place where they've sent review hardware to the lads at Digital Foundry, including a maxed out Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra. Watch the whole video to get all the juicy details, but the gist is that the Mac massively over-performs in CPU tasks and massively underperforms in GPU tasks.

For some context, the vast majority of games are limited by GPU performance, often with the CPU barely being taxed most of the time. This is a big reason why gaming performance on Macs still lags quite a bit behind the best in class PC hardware, even though we all know that Apple silicon absolutely rips.