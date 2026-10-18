How to become a mark for con artists

I don't care what other kids are doing
Lex Friedman: A few more thoughts on why embracing X is wrong
“The Ellisons are bad, too” is a great argument for paying attention to the Ellisons. It’s not an argument for X.
I remember one time as a teenager my parents sat me down in the living room to discuss something bad I
Why does this chart just go down?
M.G. Siegler: Twitter is Back. Shhh… Magic Dance!
But it's also not really a surge in usage,
What is a developer?
Andy Nicolaides: I’m not sure what I am, but I know what I’m not
I am a developer by trade, but not anything close to iOS development, so whilst no stranger to coding, I’ve spent a couple of months in Xcode and there is not a chance I could tell any of
Software authorship
Lex Friedman: Claude writes code; I author the apps
My initial prompt when I started on The Universe, Controlled was about 1,000 words — more than half the length of this article to this point. And it was explicitly only for a very limited subset of the game’s functionality. I’ve since prompted Claude
The party of making things worse
Justine Calma: Trump finalizes rule to make cars less fuel efficient
The US Department of Transportation finalized its plans today to weaken fuel efficiency standards, calling it “among the largest deregulatory actions under the second Trump Administration.”
I just think there's something wild about Republicans in the US constantly advocating for things to
Fetishizing something most people don't care about
Brent Simmons: That About Wraps It Up for Stock Mac UI
Users have shown — again, I don’t need to prove this — that they don’t think about a stock Mac app vs. custom. Do they dislike Things for not having a toolbar at the top of the window that they can customize in the