I can't do this

I've drafts 2 versions of a post this weekend that I've ended up trashing. The second one had the fun title, "Big Government That Provides a Public Safety Net? Evil. Big Government That Shoots You in the Face? Conservative dream." Fun, I know.

I got into the irony of 2nd Amendment fanatics saying they needed gun for if the government sent masked men into their streets yelling, "papers please", only to then cheer for those masked men when they did take to the streets.

But honestly, all I want to say is that we're lost if we can look at shocking video of a woman whose last words were "I’m not mad at you", who tried to drive around a federal masked man, and was shot in the face for doing that…only to have millions of Americans go, "yeah, she's the bad guy, it's just that she was murdered."

Anyway, I'm not a fan of the federal government killing people, I think the US government has flown straight into 1984 "don't believe what you see" ground, and more than enough people have happy to go along with it because it.