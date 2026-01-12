Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Politics

I can't do this

I've drafts 2 versions of a post this weekend that I've ended up trashing. The second one had the fun title, "Big Government That Provides a Public Safety Net? Evil. Big Government That Shoots You in the Face? Conservative dream." Fun, I know.

I got into the irony of 2nd Amendment fanatics saying they needed gun for if the government sent masked men into their streets yelling, "papers please", only to then cheer for those masked men when they did take to the streets.

But honestly, all I want to say is that we're lost if we can look at shocking video of a woman whose last words were "I’m not mad at you", who tried to drive around a federal masked man, and was shot in the face for doing that…only to have millions of Americans go, "yeah, she's the bad guy, it's just that she was murdered."

Anyway, I'm not a fan of the federal government killing people, I think the US government has flown straight into 1984 "don't believe what you see" ground, and more than enough people have happy to go along with it because it.

More like this

Here we go again

Here's some news from our latest occupation: U.S. President is reaffirming the American commitment to keeping American
Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Tyler Pager with live updates for The New York Times: Explosions Are Reported in Venezuela’s Capital
"Trump derangement syndrome"

"Trump derangement syndrome"

The widely adored Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered (seemingly by their son) over the weekend, and this is

If the KKK loves what you're saying, you might be the baddies

John Ganz writing in 2023: The Preppie in Decline His father, Don Black, was a Klan wizard and the founder

An absolute drubbing

Last night was an absolute drubbing for conservative politics across America, and I couldn't be happier about it.

Psst, it’s a cult

Kit Maher writing for CNN: $1 Trump Coin Draft Is ‘Real,’ US Treasurer Says “No fake news here,” US Treasurer