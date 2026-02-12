Mastodon
Politics

I don't want to answer whether the President partied with young girls

Ted Lieu: Here's a video. Like former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein. I want to know: were there any underage girls at that party or at any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein.

Long pause

Pam Bondi: This is so ridiculous. And that they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows that. This has been the most transparent presidency.

Absolutely wild stuff in this testimony. I'm not even saying Trump was guilty of everything, but it's not great when the AG is asked point blank if the sitting POTUS partied with underage girls, and the response is "um, let's change the subject."

The White House is creating their own reality

Violet Jira writing for NOTUS: White House Admits to Sharing a Fake Photo of Minnesota Activist After Her Arrest The

Fast track another one of those gold trophies!

Jeanna Smialek: After U.S. Reignites a Trade War Over Greenland, Europe Weighs Going All-Out Europe has a trade weapon

Worldwide enemies of sovereignty now includes the United States

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom in a joint statement: We will continue to

I can't do this

I've drafts 2 versions of a post this weekend that I've ended up trashing. The second

Here we go again

Here's some news from our latest occupation: U.S. President is reaffirming the American commitment to keeping American
Third Republican US President in a row invades a sovereign nation without good reason (it's oil)

Anatoly Kurmanaev and Tyler Pager with live updates for The New York Times: Explosions Are Reported in Venezuela’s Capital