I don't want to answer whether the President partied with young girls

Ted Lieu: Here's a video. Like former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein. I want to know: were there any underage girls at that party or at any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein.



Long pause



Pam Bondi: This is so ridiculous. And that they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows that. This has been the most transparent presidency.

Absolutely wild stuff in this testimony. I'm not even saying Trump was guilty of everything, but it's not great when the AG is asked point blank if the sitting POTUS partied with underage girls, and the response is "um, let's change the subject."