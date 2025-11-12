I just won’t buy one

John Voorhees writing for MacStories: Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE Introduce a Limited-Edition iPhone Pocket

The iPhone Pocket will be available starting Friday, November 14, for $149.95 for the short strap version and $229.95 for the long strap version from Apple’s online store and ten retail stores worldwide

The impression I’ve gotten on social media today is that I should be mad about this. I’m not going to sit here and tell you these are amazing deals and I’m going to get one, in fact I wouldn’t get one even if they were $10. I’ll admit it seems a strange product, though.