I think we can be pretty certain at least some people use the Vision Pro

Riley Hill on his SlatePad blog, linking to a Wall Street Journal article about how many Vision Pro users are regretting their purchase: I Paid $3,500 for Apple’s Vision Pro. Seven Months Later, I Still Use It (Almost) Every Day.

The narrative being presented is that early adopters (which is every Vision Pro owner at this point) regret their $3500 purchase and were let down by Apple. That’s certainly the interpretation on social media. But as with most things in life, not everyone has the same experience.



Case in point: me.

I read the Wall Street Journal article and found myself nodding along the whole way. As I've documented several times on this site, the Vision Pro just hasn't clicked for me. At this point, my Vision Pro is only used for those rare cases where I want to watch a movie or show and I can't watch on my living room TV. This happens maybe once a month. Candidly, I greatly prefer watching things on my TV than on the Vision Pro. The big screen is nice, but man, the trade-offs of convenience, comfort, and isolation just aren't worth it to me. But as Riley says, that's not a universal opinion.

He also addresses the "no one talks about it anymore" comment, and doesn't think that's a thing to worry about. I agree with him that you shouldn't just use computers based on who else is using them, but that's not why the "no one talks about it anymore" feeling is worrying to me. I bought the Vision Pro in part because I thought it would be something people would be interested in even though they couldn't afford to get one. I thought people would want to live vicariously through the new stuff being made for the platform and I'd be able to show them what life is like with this new and exciting piece of tech. I've been doing this a long time, so I've seen this happen with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. This first year is the boom cycle when people would eat up any content about the new thing because they were excited about it, even if they didn't have one yet. New apps were coming out and getting people rich because the fewer people who were using the platform were eager to use it more and would pay for the privilege.

The "no one talks about it anymore" concern isn't about peer pressure to use the same thing as everyone else, it's about the worry that there aren't a ton more people who are interested in this product in it's current form. How many more would they have shipped if it was half the price? I'm not sure it would be that many more. This is when the product should have the most excitement and buzz about it, and it just feels like the world is largely Don Draper to Michael Ginsberg in Mad Men: "I don't think about you at all."

All that said, the Vision Pro could still turn into something big, so don't take this as my big bet that it will 100% fail. I have zero reason to hope for this product to fail, I own one and would very very very much like to feel like I got my money's worth.