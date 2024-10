Blooper Team’s Jacek Zieba, who just released the Silent Hill 2 remake, in an interview with GameSpot: Bloober Team Says It's Done Making "Shitty" Games And Silent Hill 2 Remake Wasn't A Fluke

[P]eople in the studio were like, 'Okay, we made some shitty games before, but we [can] evolve.’

Honestly I love this level of self-awareness.