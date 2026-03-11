I waited on this rumor so long we already know it's wrong

Joe Rossignol: Apple's Upcoming Studio Display 2 Rumored to Have an Unusual Feature

The tipster believes that a 90Hz refresh rate would make sense due to bandwidth considerations. Thunderbolt 5 can support 5K resolution at 120Hz without any compression, but they think Apple likely wants to ensure there will be plenty of remaining bandwidth for connecting other devices and peripherals to the new Studio Display.

I drafted this a fe weeks ago, but because I'm so behind on posting, I never got this out. Now I just get to say, "nope, this one was wrong, and on the $1,699 monitor front, it's still just 60Hz."