If anyone can do it in 45 minutes, it’s not special

This post on Twitter is notable:

This guy literally builds a full AI app from scratch in 45 mins

First off, the app is not super useful and there is a lot of work to be done before this is ready for production, but hey, it’s still quite a result for 45 minutes of work. And in fairness, this is consistent with what I've experienced in developing software over the past year…it's amazing how fast you can go from "I have an idea" to "I have a functional piece of software" in a matter of minutes.

What I will say is that if anyone can crank out software like this is 45 minutes, then that software is not particularly valuable anymore. This goes along with my takes on other creative work I've shared over the past couple years: people appreciate things that took effort. Also, in business, if anyone can make what you made in no time, then suddenly you have thousands of competitors, so you need to differentiate yourself from the flock, and you do that by putting in extra care and effort.

