If the KKK loves what you're saying, you might be the baddies

John Ganz writing in 2023: The Preppie in Decline

His father, Don Black, was a Klan wizard and the founder of the website Stormfront. Here’s what he told me: “From the perspective of my family, he’s making the same points they’ve been trying to make their entire lives, but much better; he’s found a wider audience, and the ideal method of expression for many of the same ideas. My father’s a little baffled still that it’s Tucker Carlson, someone who he always never liked because he saw him as a shill for the Bush administration and the Iraq war, that’s bringing white nationalist ideas to the Fox audience.”

This article is from two years ago, but I really want people to understand what's going on in the absolute most mainstream conservative discourse. I'm writing this, of course, less than a week after the same Tucker Carlson hosted an out white nationalist on his very influential podcast where they discussed how the Jews are the reason for many problems. No, not in coded words, literally saying this. You also have the likes of Megyn Kelly trying to shift the narrative on Jeffrey Epstein that he wasn't really a pedophile because he liked 15-year-old girls, not like eight-year-olds or anything. This shift from Kristal, of course, happens immediately after documentation comes out showing there was quite the relationship between Dear Leader and Epstein.

