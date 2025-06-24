If you haven't played Monument Valley 3 on an iPad yet, do it now before it's gone

Ash Parrish: Netflix is letting go of some of its best indie games | The Verge

Several titles like Braid, Katana Zero, and yes, Hades, were available exclusively on mobile via Netflix, meaning that when those games go, that’s potentially it for them on Android / iOS.

The latest gem in the Monument Valley series is a Netflix exclusive on mobile, so it's just vanishing for the time being on July 14. The only silver lining is that a few weeks ago it was announced that Monument Valley 3 was coming to consoles and PC on July 22, 2025.. The bad news is that if you wanted to play this on an iPhone or iPad, you've only got a few weeks to do it. You gotta think it'll be back on mobile sometime, but who knows when that'll be?