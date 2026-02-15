Mastodon
I’m going to say something nice about a Musk product…

From the Southwest newsroom: Southwest Airlines Brings Starlink Ultra-Fast WiFi Onboard

Southwest® plans to rapidly integrate Starlink into its fleet. The first Starlink-equipped aircraft enters service this summer, and it will be available on more than 300 aircraft by the end of 2026. This is a major step in the carrier’s plan to upgrade all its aircraft with high-speed, low-Earth-orbit satellite technology.

Look, I dislike Elon Musk the appropriate amount, but I will say that I was on a United flight with Starlink a few months ago, and it was unquestionably the best airplane Wi-Fi experience I've ever had. It felt like being at home with ”fine” internet speeds, and I do mean that as a compliment.

