I'm learning so much non-AI stuff by using AI

Casey Newton quoting one of his readers: Meta’s scam problem, UK edition

I did not know what an SQL database was, and GitHub’s interface used to give me hives. And through this process I have actually learned quite a bit about how to use them. That’s actually super cool! For whatever reason — perhaps by design — ChatGPT has never taught me anything about anything ever.

I really liked this insight because it aligns well with my experience over the past year using Claude to write most of my code. Yes, I have accelerated my ability to deploy code to production, but I have also learned a great deal during that time. I now know much more about iOS development, Swift, web development, application structure, data management, Git, and many other things that I simply did not know a year ago. I am much more knowledgeable now than I was then. These assistants have enabled me to do things faster, but there are still things that require me to think critically.

Long story short, a year into my AI-accelerated coding adventure, I am far, far, far more knowledgeable about development than I was when I started.

