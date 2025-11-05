iOS 26 gets another glass slider

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors: iOS 26.2 Lock Screen Gets Liquid Glass Slider

When you select the "Glass" option, you can use the new slider to make the time look almost entirely clear, or give it a more frosted, solid look.

Honestly, it's a nice change, and it makes a lot of sense for the lock screen, which has become the hub for personalization on the iPhone. I can't wait to see what new items will get frosted in iOS 26.3.

Also, did you know that text contrast ratios change depending on the text size? You can actually get away with less color contrast if your text is larger. This is a big reason why you may have had trouble reading some things in the liquid glass interface element while the lock screen clock was always legible.