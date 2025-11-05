Mastodon
iOS 26 gets another glass slider

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors: iOS 26.2 Lock Screen Gets Liquid Glass Slider

When you select the "Glass" option, you can use the new slider to make the time look almost entirely clear, or give it a more frosted, solid look.

Honestly, it's a nice change, and it makes a lot of sense for the lock screen, which has become the hub for personalization on the iPhone. I can't wait to see what new items will get frosted in iOS 26.3.

Also, did you know that text contrast ratios change depending on the text size? You can actually get away with less color contrast if your text is larger. This is a big reason why you may have had trouble reading some things in the liquid glass interface element while the lock screen clock was always legible.

All of Trump sheep's least favorite things happened when Trump was President

Tim Cushing: Trump Continues to Attack Biden for All the Stuff Trump Officials Did While Trump Was Still President If

Basically every PC game works on Linux

This post came across my radar, which shows Windows game support on Linux is at a new all-time high. You
Pixelmator update when?

Joe Rosensteel: Creative Neglect: What About the Apps in Apple? While the acquisition was announced almost a year ago in
When you put your brand's mascot on the enemy's platform

Back in February 2024, Xbox held a short podcast where they reacted directly to swirling rumors about Xbox exclusive titles

Coding is not software engineering

Matias Heikkilä: AI Can Code, but It Can't Build Software Coding, however, is not what most people are

Reddit sues Perplexity, but maybe Reddit are the baddies?

Mike Masnick: Reddit’s ‘AI Scraping’ Lawsuit Is an Attack on the Open Internet Even if you love Reddit and