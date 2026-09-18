iPhone 18 Pro with La Croix cooling

I did some benchmarking today and saw how the newest iPhone thermal throttles, which isn't severe, but does happen. I know from experience that if you put a cold beverage on the back of your phone, it will cool down really quick, so I thought…the test is obvious.

I took a cold La Croix out of the fridge, started a new benchmark run, and put the can on the phone. When I came back, the job was done and the results were exactly what I'd hoped they'd be.

That's right, if you need to do a heavy task on your iPhone that's going to take a while, pop a La Croix on the back of it (presumably a soda, beer, or whatever you like would work just as well) and the work will get done 14% faster. Go forth and when they call you crazy, you turn around and tell them they don't know what they're missing.