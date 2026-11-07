Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe

Member posts, free or paid · Sign in

Birchtree
1 min read Links

iPhone Duo owners thrilled to get this Samsung feature

Stephen Hackett: I Fixed My iPhone Duo with This One Weird Trick

Thankfully, Stephen Robles has created a Shortcut that makes the Duo work exactly how my brain says it should:If the inner display is on the Home Screen, lock the phone when it closes.If the inner display has an app on it, transfer the app to the outer screen and keep the phone unlocked.

I'm happy iPhone Duo owners are loving this shortcut. I'm also completely unable to hide my smirk knowing this shortcut is a workaround to give you the default behavior on Samsung foldables.

Don't get me wrong, it's fine, and it's cool Shortcuts can make this happen, but Samsung has learned a thing or two over the years.

More like this

Pro workflows benefit from touch too

Jason Snell: Quick thoughts about the new MacBook Pro one portion of Apple’s intro video showed a developer using Xcode to test an iOS app, and they were touching the app in the iOS simulator. That… is a really cool use case. For the first time, developers will be able to touch their apps

The computer did what we told it to do. Eek!

Hank Green on Threads I feel very alone in the way I see the hugging face hack which is that openAI trained a bunch of super effective hacker bots to act like the only thing that mattered in the world was winning a hacking challenge and then gave them hacker tools, removed a bunch of

Boost more cool shit

FlohGro in response to my post asking if we're happy with Mastodon being an ever-shrinking social network: Be Generous With Boosts No. I joined Mastodon in the same first wave that Matt Birchler describes, and I've enjoyed it every day since. At the same time, it's sad to

Passkeys are a trap. No they're not!

Shot: Passkeys are a trap. Do not use them. Like the Trojan Horse, passkeys are legitimately elegant on the surface, but there is something troubling inside. Chaser: Passkeys Are Not a Trap The post holds up TOTP as "already" a great solution. TOTP is better than a password alone, absolutely, but it has

X has all the jerks

Lex Friedman (on what has to be the best new tech blog of 2026) writes I can’t believe we’re still arguing over whether X is for jerks, which you should just go read: People can post wherever they want to post. I’m not trying to dictate where John spends his time online.

The iPhone Duo is too damn small

John Gruber: ★ The iPhone Duo The Duo name is perfect. It truly is like having two devices in one. The outer device is, by far, the worst iPhone Apple has ever made. It’s a miserable fat little thing. The inner device is a splendid, joyful, beautiful tablet, with a UI that out-iPads the