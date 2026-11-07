iPhone Duo owners thrilled to get this Samsung feature

Stephen Hackett: I Fixed My iPhone Duo with This One Weird Trick

Thankfully, Stephen Robles has created a Shortcut that makes the Duo work exactly how my brain says it should:If the inner display is on the Home Screen, lock the phone when it closes.If the inner display has an app on it, transfer the app to the outer screen and keep the phone unlocked.

I'm happy iPhone Duo owners are loving this shortcut. I'm also completely unable to hide my smirk knowing this shortcut is a workaround to give you the default behavior on Samsung foldables.

Don't get me wrong, it's fine, and it's cool Shortcuts can make this happen, but Samsung has learned a thing or two over the years.