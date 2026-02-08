iPhones need MagSafe

Hartley Charlton: Gurman: iPhone 17e Launch 'Imminent' With Four New Features

Gurman said that the new lost-cost ‌iPhone‌ will feature the A19 chip first introduced with the iPhone 17 last year. The device will also address one of the most glaring omissions from the current generation and add MagSage connectivity. The device is also apparently set to feature Apple's latest cellular modem, the C1X chip, as well as its N1 chip for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Thread connectivity.

I continue to think the lack of MagSafe was the straw that broke people on the 16e. An iPhone just feels wrong without it.