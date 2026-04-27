It’s cancel Kimmel time again

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday last week in a skit on his show:

And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at-- so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow. You know, Melania's birthday is on Sunday. That's right. She's planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, what have I done? As you're all aware, Melania is a movie star now. Her documentary had a score of 10% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website named after her husband's testicles. And I want to congratulate you, Madam First Lady, on your huge accomplishment, the world's first motionless picture. And that-- oh, by the way, before we go any further, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania. That was my impression of Jeffrey Epstein. Pretty good, right?

Melania Trump had this reasonable response:

Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

I see we’ve reached our seasonal “Republicans call for comedians to be silenced” and it’s somehow once again about the bad boy of comedy…checks notes…double checks notes…Jimmy Kimmel.