"It's just a phone"

MacPsych on his blog: What is a phone anyway...?

I’ve not had any groundbreaking epiphanies, but I have read lots of differing perspective online, from fanboy exclamations of ‘the best phone everrrrrr!’ through to the much more realistic ‘it’s just a fucking phone’.



As time passes, I find myself moving much more towards to the latter perspective.

And Lee Peterson linking to the above piece:

It’s just a phone – mine needs to take nice pictures, keep me in contact with friends and families, help me stay on track with things I need to do and be an audio player.

These are very reasonable takes to have, and honestly, I think they're how most people think about phones. Everybody has different product categories where they feel this way as well. For me, it's cars. There are some people who are passionate about cars, who keep up to date with what car companies are releasing, and obsess over the details when they have the privilege of buying a car. Personally, outside of some racing, I don't care about cars at all, they're just a means to an end for me.

Everyone's got hobbies and those hobbies make them care and spend money on things that other people go, "what's so exciting, it's just an XYZ?" Different strokes, as they say.