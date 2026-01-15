Mastodon
It's just like Reddit 10 years ago!

Here's a post on Digg, which relaunched in beta today to everyone. I've been using it since July in their private beta, and it's pretty nice! Christian Selig, maker of the dearly missed Apollo, advised on the app design, so I guess that's not a big surprise.

But anyway, back to the post:

This feels like reddit from 10 years ago!!

Great work guys!!! Feels way more organic and less hate filled. Thank you folks!!!

Add this onto my extended list I made a couple years ago about how Threads/Bluesky/Mastodon all "feel like early Twitter". It just seems like all social platforms need a reset every 10 years or so. People get too good at the old platforms, and content becomes predictable and stale. Then something new comes along, those who are frustrated flock to it, and it feels like the good old days again. With luck, the new thing will get traction, more people will join, it will have a vibrant community, and eventually it will turn into a trashy content farm that makes people yearn for something more. Or, you know, it fails before it gets a chance to be hated.

Oh my god, did I just walk into a genuine, "you either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain" quote? Harvey Dent ain't wrong.

