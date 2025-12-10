Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
Links

It's just technology

Richard Stallman in Reasons not to use ChatGPT

I call it a "bullshit generator" because it generates output "with indifference to the truth".

We are three years into the ChatGPT era, and I feel as confident as I have at any point in those last three years that, while Large Language Models (LLMs) are a serious and notable technology advancement, they are more of a normal technology than many give them credit for.

On one end, you have people who think LLMs are truly intelligent and we're just 6 months away from becoming God. On the other end, you have people who think it's absolute fluff that nobody actually wants. I don't know the author of the post I was referencing, but it certainly sounds like they are more on the latter side of this dichotomy.

I quoted the specific line about "indifference to the truth" because it's one that I constantly see from the anti-LLM crowd: the idea that these models "don't actually know anything," and I cannot express to you enough how little I care about that critique.

Yes, I will agree with you that neither ChatGPT, nor Claude, nor Gemini, nor anything currently available knows anything in a conscious sense, but that doesn't mean I don't find them useful. Does a spreadsheet "know" anything? No. Does HTTP "know" things? Absolutely not. That doesn't mean those technologies are useless either.

As ever, I feel like the people on either end of me are looking at LLMs as if they're magic, and some think that magic is good and others think it's bad. It's just normal technology, people. Computers haven't had to understand what they were doing before and they don't have to now.

More like this

My favorite terminal emulator, Ghostty, is now a non-profit

Mitchell Hashimoto, the creator of Ghostty, wrote about this last week: I believe infrastructure of this kind should be stewarded

Generative AI use continues to rise

I recently discovered the Generative AI Adoption Tracker and it's a really interesting look at the data on

Here's why Threads fucking sucks and Meta knows it

Another banger from Hank Green on why Threads fucking sucks. His benign attempt to get attention from his followers for

Financial freedom's step 1: get a $400k salary

Mike Winters: writing for CNBC about a woman who has "mini-retired" at 37 years old: In April 2024,

Indulge a bit

In reality, lines are never so straight. There are no lines. We stumble and spiral, haunted by doubt and ambivalence.

These damn consumers won't update their phones fast enough

Kevin Williams writing for CNBC: Americans Are Holding Onto Devices Longer Than Ever and It's Costing the Economy