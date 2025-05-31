It's still a cell phone

Casey Newton writing for his Platformer newsletter: The AI Browser Wars Are About to Begin

Here, I think we begin to understand the opportunity that companies see here — and why "web browser" probably isn't the best word for what they are building.

Setting all the drama of the current browser wars aside, my money is on these products retaining the "web browser" name for time being. Look at the "cell phone" as an example. Here's what a cell phone looked like when I was a teenager:

And here's a cell phone today:

The second photo is a fundamentally different product than the first photo, but they're both emphatically "cell phones". Save this post for later for a chance to make me look silly, but this is my current bet.