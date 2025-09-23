Kimmel is returning as Republicans wonder, “are we the baddies?”

Emma Roth: Jimmy Kimmel’s show will return after censorship outrage

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show is returning on Tuesday after Disney pulled it off the air over comments made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. In a statement on Monday, Disney said it planned to resume production after having “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel.

Well, I’d like to see ABC not bow down to government censorship in the first place, but I guess the next best thing is to reverse the decision a few days later.

The question now becomes whether the government, which explicitly told ABC to take action (“we can do this the easy way or the hard way”) and which openly celebrated the action last week, acts this week. Will they come back at ABC and pressure them again? I sure hope not, but this is an administration all about pressuring businesses to do what they want, so I wouldn’t be surprised.

If I can express a little hope, it’s that several prominent Republicans actually did come out against this action in the days after Kimmel was suspended. Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro come to mind, and it certainly seemed like a minority over there, but a little bit of “wait, are we the baddies?” self-reflection is good to see.

…

Surely there won’t already be a new story about government attempting to squash speech, right?

Ken Bensinger: Pentagon Introduces New Restrictions on Reporter Access

The Pentagon said Friday it would impose new restrictions on reporters covering the Department of Defense, requiring them to pledge not to gather or use any information that had not been formally authorized for release or risk losing their credentials to cover the military.

And:

The Department of Defense said in the 17-page memo that it “remains committed to transparency to promote accountability and public trust.” But it added that “information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified.”

Got it, the public knowledge about the defense department will be restricted to exactly what the government decides we’re allowed to know.