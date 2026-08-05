Linus Torvalds lays into anti-AI developers

Linus Torvalds (the creator or Linux) was spitting fire in a post to the Linux kernel mailing list just a few weeks ago:

Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects, and if somebody has issues with that, they can do the open-source thing and fork it.

And:

There are other questions around AI (like what the economy of it will actually look like in the end), but "is it useful" is no longer one of those questions. Anybody who doubts that clearly hasn't actually used it.

And:

But the solution is not to put your head in the sand and sing "La La La, I can't hear you" at the top of your voice like some people seem to do.

Hell yeah, preach, Linus! I also came across this bit from a post from him in 2023:

I’m a card-carrying atheist, I think a woman’s right to choose is very important, I think that “well regulated militia” means that guns should be carefully licensed and not just randomly given to any moron with a pulse, and I couldn’t care less if you decided to dress up in the “wrong” clothes or decided you’d rather live your life without feeling tied to whatever plumbing you were born with.



And dammit, if that all makes me “woke”, then I think anybody who uses that word as a pejorative is a f*cking disgrace to the human race. So please just unfollow me right now.

Oh no, am I about to install Linux?