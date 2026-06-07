Loupe is a simple new app for iOS that shows how many things native apps can see about you and your device, lots of which is available without requesting elevated permissions. It's a fun app, but what I love about it is how it shows the range of things that native apps have access to that web apps don't.

For what it's worth, the vast majority of apps could not care less about this data and don't use it (hey, that's me!), but there's this myth that Apple makes apps you install on your iPhone super private in a way the web isn't, but that's simply a gross oversimplification. There are different things that apps can see than websites, but it's still quite a bit of stuff. If you're curious to see what, install Loupe, and it will immediately tell you when you set up your phone, what apps you have installed, and even how many times you've used the clipboard…all before asking for a single permission.