MAGA artist releases song praising Hitler…like this week…for real

Andrew Lapin: Ye Debuts ‘Heil Hitler’ Music Video That Includes a Sample of a Hitler Speech

The track ends with a lengthy sample from a Hitler speech, which Ye also quoted on his X account: ‘Whether you think my work is right, whether you believe that I have been diligent. That I have worked, that I have stood up for you during these years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people. You cast your vote now, if yes, then stand up for me as I stood up for you.’ “

Man, a formative moment in Ye’s rise in the public sphere was publicly denouncing the racism of the Bush administration, so it’s crazy to see how much things have changed in the past 20 years.

Obviously, fuck everything about this and his other anti-Semitic rants, and consider a long look in the mirror if your reaction to a song glorifying Hitler and a series of anti-Semitic rants makes you go, “now let’s not jump to conclusions, maybe there’s a good explanation…”