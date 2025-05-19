Malicious compliance getting the 🤨

Johnny Ryan: EU ruling: tracking-based advertising by Google, Microsoft, Amazon, X, across Europe has no legal basis

Dr Johnny Ryan said "Today's court's decision shows that the consent system used by Google, Amazon, X, Microsoft, deceives hundreds of millions of Europeans. The tech industry has sought to hide its vast data breach behind sham consent popups. Tech companies turned the GDPR into a daily nuisance rather than a shield for people."

Man, 2025 is the year of malicious compliance getting the old side eye from regulators.