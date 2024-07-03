Mastodon is actively courting journalists

Eugen Rochko on the official Mastodon blog: Highlighting journalism on Mastodon

You will notice that underneath some links shared on Mastodon, the author byline can be clicked to open the author’s associated fediverse account, right in the app. This highlights writers and journalists that are active on the fediverse, and makes it easier than ever to follow them and keep up with their future work—potentially across different publications.

This is a subtle, and solid update to Mastodon.

Some of the first websites adopting this feature are The Verge, MacStories, and MacRumors.

If I can be a bit selfish for a moment, I was thrilled to see MacStories as one of the initial partners, and double thrilled to see my own podcast in one of the screenshots in the official post.